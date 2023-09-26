A charming woman who said she is 57 years old stunned TikTok users with her perfect-looking shape

She posted many videos on the platform, showing off her cute shape to many people who have become her admirers

People are surprised that despite her old age, the woman still looked beautiful and competed with teens

A woman shocked many TikTok users after she told them that she was 57 years old.

She revealed her age in a TikTok video, which was posted using her handle, @persistency_consistency.

The lady slayed beautifully despite her old age. Photo credit: TikTok/@persistency_consistency.

The woman who looks very young and beautiful takes pride in flaunting her shapely body on TikTok.

Her TikTok handle is replete with videos that boldly state that her age is 57.

How youthfully she looked stunned her fans and followers on the platform.

Her body does not look old, but she slays like a teenager. A lot of her followers took time to admire and praise her in the comment section of the video.

One of her followers, however, doubted that she is 57, saying she doesn't look the declared age.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a beautiful woman who claims to be 57

@Jaye Capo said:

"I don't believe it. I know black doesn't crack, but her black doesn't even fade."

@duck gaskin commented:

"I am 56! But you are killing it!"

@Milton Robinson said:

"Go ahead, gorgeous. Don't play with it."

@allenmcdonald130 said:

"You look absolutely gorgeous."

@Tchase481973 reacted:

"Very beautiful woman."

@user9896725075402 RASSIE reacted:

"There are no words to explain beauty."

@Khanyiie Makhanyiie said:

"You are stunning sis."

@GoodLooking commented:

"Baby, you look good in blue, my colour."

@Andrew reacted:

"You are so beautiful and a perfect lady."

@Eric Jeter said:

"My future wifey."

