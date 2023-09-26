A lady whose nose is uniquely shaped went viral after she posted a video to show off her beauty on TikTok

In the video, the lady showed people her nose and the rest part of her body, and they were impressed by her beauty

Some, however, did not fail to take special notice of the nose, and they went to the comment section to talk about it

A beautiful lady posted a video on TikTok, and people noticed that her nose looks very unique.

The lady, White People, posed for the camera and then shared a video with her followers on TikTok who noticed her uniquely shaped nose.

The shape of her nose made her popular on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@_mamhlophe_.

Her nose looks flat, as if the nostrils were covered, and the two air wings are just barely visible.

The lady did not seem bothered by her unique nose as she happily flaunted it at every opportunity.

Lady who has a big nose proudly shows it off

Videos on her TikTok handle show White displaying her appearance, always making sure that people notice her unique nose.

The video sparked reactions among her followers, with some of them praising her unique beauty.

Others, however, said they had never seen such a nose in the past.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to lady's unique nose

@Marisha Mauryn said:

"She knows how to pose."

@smiley.215 said:

"I love your nose!"

@Guarantee_Titi commented:

"Sesi your outfit is fire."

@love_nkambule said:

"It can be seen even from a distance."

@Dingane Work commented:

"Breath out beautiful."

@AmyZaza commented:

"Someone said, "I love your nose."

@refiloereelowmohl said:

"You are beautiful babe."

@Ruth blessed by God commented:

"You're seriously beautiful."

@Love said:

"Holes of your noses dololo, just like my daughter."

@APPLE FRUITS said:

"I have never seen a nose like yours! God blessed you with this uniqueness! You are a blessing."

