A Nigerian man gushed over the hair of some Vietnamese ladies while addressing trolls who claimed it was a wig

In a captivating video shared on TikTok, he zoomed their scalps to prove that it was their natural hairs

Netizens found humour in Raptorshairs' pronunciation of "scalp," leading to laughter in the comments section

A TikTok user with the handle @raptorshairs uploaded a video featuring some Vietnamese ladies' flaunting their long hair.

This happened after the hair dealer faced scepticism from doubters who claimed it was a wig.

Man gushes over Vietnamese ladies with long hairs Photo credit: @raptorshairs/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Raptors shares video of Vietnamese ladies flaunting natural hair

In the video, @raptorshairs zoomed in on the scalp to provide visual evidence of the hair's authenticity.

He confidently stated, "See am, na her hair be this. See her scalp. All of una wey dey doubt. Una don see am now."

Reactions trail video of man showing off Vietnamese ladies

@DAMILOLA JOSEPH reacted;

“Scarf or scalp.”

@pamela said:

"It's natural. They are so blessed."

Lady with very long artificial braids walks on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who made very long braids that looked like a snake slithering on the floor has gone viral after the video was posted on TikTok. In the video posted by @queenjackson0014, the lady was seen walking in the street with her extraordinarily long hair.

As she walked by the roadside, the hair trailed behind like a long rope attached to her body. People stood by the roadside to watch the young lady and her hair as she walked past them like a supermodel parading the runway.

The lady behaved absentmindedly, like she was not aware people were watching her. Some surprised people removed their phones and started capturing her. The video has generated many reactions on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng