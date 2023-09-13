A man who spent millions of naira on a new Benz put it into cruise mode as the vehicle drove on automation

As he danced beside the Benz, his friend with the same car model did the same cruise driving with his

Many TikTokers who watched the two friends said life is always good when you are not the only one succeeding

A young man and his friends showed off their GLK Mercedes Benz in their neighbourhood as they let the cars move.

One of them danced with his Benz's doors wide open. The car moved slowly while he (@uco243) danced beside it.

The man danced beside his Benz in video. Photo source: @uco243

Source: TikTok

Benz in cruise control

Despite being in cruise mode, the man was very careful not to lose control of the car.

Nigerians in the video's comment section said he made them want also to have a Benz. Some wondered why he was fearful.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cal' mhi Dray said:

"No be old taker voice i de hear so."

Scott rich said:

"E sweet when you get Benz with your best friends."

Perkins said:

"All this Benz boys how Una take Dey make am."

barrester1 said:

"I will continue wishing others congratulations until it got to my own turn, congratulations brothers."

anikechukwudi718 said:

"Respect boss more to come."

user5056782287632 said:

"Many Gees but few OGs, make una show us the way nah."

George Joshua said:

"Because say we know suffer for it,if u work like 5 years buy am,u no go try am."

Lucky pounds said:

"Life too sweet but we Dy pray for long life I just like ona doings."

Munachimso said:

"Amazing are you into relationships?"

anifowoshe231 said:

"Make I be the richest I no go ever try this thing."

Choowest1 joked:

"God will do your own too, camera man."

Source: Legit.ng