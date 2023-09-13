A video making the rounds on social media captures a lucky fisherman flaunting a rare fish he caught

The man captured a very long, unique and mirror-like fish which he flaunted while still on the boat

Netizens engaged in a playful debate about the identity of the fish, with some suggesting it was an oarfish

A Nigerian entertainer, Tundeednut, posted a video of a fisherman holding a silver fish with a long, mirror-like body.

The fish captivated viewers due to its distinct appearance, sparking curiosity and speculation about its species.

Fisherman shows off oarfish he caught Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/Instagram.

The identity debate

A video of the fish has sparked a debate online as many netizens have different things to say about its identity.

"What kind of fish is this? Can someone eat this one?" the caption on the video read.

Reactions trail video of silverfish

In the comments section, some netizens suggested that the fish was an oarfish, known for its elongated body and shimmering scales.

However, others responded with sarcastic comments, adding a playful tone to the discussion.

@official ditizaa reacted:

“This is Oarfish and oarfish is a type of marine fish that belongs to the family Regalecidae. It is known for its long, slender body and can grow to be quite large, with some specimens reaching lengths of up to 30 feet (9 meters). The oarfish usually lives at considerable depths in the open ocean and is rarely seen near the surface. Oarfish are notable for their unique appearance, featuring long, ribbon-like bodies and bright silver scales. They have a prominent dorsal fin that runs the length of their body and a small, toothless mouth. Despite their large size, they primarily feed on small prey such as plankton and small crustaceans. Due to their elusive nature and deep-sea habitat, oarfish sightings are relatively rare. They occasionally wash ashore or are found floating at the surface, which has given rise to various myths and legends associating them with sea serpents or omens of natural disasters. Oarfish are fascinating creatures and continue to intrigue scientists and marine enthusiasts alike.”

@dency_ cruz reacted:

“Mirror Fish, Mermaids use it to admire their beauty and comb their long shiny hair. They are very loyal to the Mermaids.”

@penyjell_ said:

“Fish looks like a princess from the royal family in the marine world.”

@gladysedu3 reacted:

“One of my favorites fish. So delicious.”

@uge_baby commented:

“The oarfish is not of commercial value due to its deep water habitat and poor quality of meat which is gelatinous and generally considered inedible. However, considered a gamefish by some, it has been caught with encircling nets and marketed fresh in some local areas.”

@opeyemifamakin reacted:

“No let that Abuja chef see this fish. If not, 8 billion.”

Watch the video below:

Fisherman catches big honeycomb fish

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an unidentified African fisherman has caught a big honeycomb fish worth thousands of naira. TikTok blog @porche_blog shared a video of the big catch lying on the ground as people gathered to watch it.

According to the blog, the fisherman consumed the massive catch with his friends, an action that was frowned upon by internet users. The blog claimed the fish is worth $ 3.1 million (over N2 billion). The honeycomb fish, scientifically known as Acanthostracion polygonum, derives its name from the intricate honeycomb-like patterns that adorn its vibrant body and are often found in the warm waters of coral reefs.

While Legit.ng could not obtain a reliable price for the fish, we learned netizens pegged the cost of a honeycomb fish at $276 (over N212k) and $344 (over N264k). "It is Honeycomb Morah Eel. The International market price for a fully grown one is $344," a TikToker, Aequitas, said.

Source: Legit.ng