A Twitter user posted a video showing a rare stone that can produce fire if struck with iron.

The video was posted by Peche Africa, who said the stone is a testament to the fact that Africa is blessed with natural resources.

The rare stone can ignite a fire when struck with iron. Photo credit: Twitter/@pmcafrica.

In the clip, the stone, which looked black like charcoal, was struck multiple times with an iron rod.

Each time the iron rod touched it, it sparked with fire until it ignited and produced real flame mixed with smoke.

Rare black stone that could produce fire

Many people wanted to know the name of the rock, but a few Twitter users could explain.

One Twitter user named Arojinle proffered an explanation that many of his followers believed to be true, but Legit.ng could not confirm it.

Arojinle, who has an MSc. Membrane Biochemistry and Biotechnology explained that the rare stone contained white phosphorus.

His words:

"The bright flame and white smoke at room temperature are consistent with white phosphorus signature. The smoke generated is dangerous as it contains phosphorus pentoxide P⁴O¹⁰ which is toxic. This stone should have been handled by professionals."

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react to video of rare stone

@Zanokhanyotogu said:

"Afrika has all the natural resources that AFRICA needs. We should think about ourself first. Let us become strong first, we are not in a position to share yet."

@STAKKFIN commented:

"We used to play with fire rocks like this as kids. Man, only If I knew."

