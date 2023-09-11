A Nigerian student and his friends have created a buzz on TikTok with their amazing robot car project

The viral video showed the student demonstrating how the car moved smoothly and effortlessly on different terrains

The car was so well designed that it could rotate and speed up, making it more advanced than ordinary toy cars

A group of young Nigerian innovators have impressed the online community with their incredible robot car project.

The now-viral video of the project was shared on TikTok.

The video featured texts explaining in the caption how they built the car from scratch using locally available materials and electronic components.

Nigerian students build robot car. Photo credit: TikTok/@robinsonhonouramadi

Source: TikTok

The video also demonstrated how the car moved smoothly and effortlessly on different terrains.

Students build robot car

The robot car could rotate 360 degrees and speed at a remarkable pace, making it more advanced than ordinary toy cars.

The video showcased the creativity and innovation of Nigerian youths, who are using their skills and passion to create amazing things.

Many social media users who watched the video expressed their appreciation for the awesome innovation of the young boys.

Legit is yet to independently confirm this.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

King Mufex reacted:

"How long did this take."

HonourIS said:

"We started this morningIt wasn't too hard since we did it together."

CoDE10 Utimate tech content wrote:

"Good job Mann keep going."

Nigerian student builds fine sports car as final year project

Legit earlier documented the exploits of other talented Nigerians, including a student of the Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) who reportedly built a car for his final year project.

In the clip, the automobile named Merczy had an intimidating wide front like an Escalade.

Many people also stood by looking at the mechanical masterpiece as the young man and a passenger sat in the car in an attempt to test drive it.

Source: Legit.ng