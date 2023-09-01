In recent times, fishermen and other lucky individuals have landed big catches at sea that have astounded people not just by virtue of their rarity but cost.

However, such catches shouldn't be surprising. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, there are around three trillion fish in all the oceans combined.

Five lucky men with big, rare catches at sea. Photo Credit: @porche_blog, @mr_unbreakable_kk, Twitter/@Mista_YPNation

Source: TikTok

Notwithstanding, catching rare fish when one playfully sets a trap or just wants to catch normal fish is mind-boggling.

in light of this, Legit.ng revisits some rare big catches made by lucky individuals that took the internet by storm.

1. Fisherman catches big honeycomb fish

Recently, a video made the rounds, showing a big honeycomb fish caught by a fisherman at sea.

The fisherman, behind the catch, however, disappointed people as he reportedly consumed the rare fish with his friends.

The fisherman caught a big honeycomb fish. Photo Credit: @porche_blog

Source: TikTok

Why it angered a section of internet users was that they believed the fish must be pretty expensive. Findings, Legit.ng made suggest the fish was overestimated.

According to some fish enthusiasts, the cost of a honeycomb fish at $276 (over N212k) and $344 (over N264k).

2. 3 men catch big sailfish in Lagos sea

In a Lagos sea, an engineer and two of his friends made a stunning big sailfish catch. The excited man shared pictures of the big catch on social media and revealed they playfully set the trap.

"A hook was set with a smaller fish as bait the previous evening by 2 of my colleagues and honestly it was done playfully without expecting such huge catch," he told Legit.ng.

The three Nigerians caught a big sailfish worth over N500k in Lagos. Photo Credit: @Mista_YPNation

Source: Twitter

Like the honeycomb fish fisherman, the three friends consumed the big sailfish. According to Ids Emergency Management, the pacific sailfish (100 inches) is worth as low as $1,400 (N581k) and as high as $1,520 (N639k) for 110 inches. It is the fastest fish in the world.

3. Nigerian man catches golden fish

Unlike the other two big catches, a Nigerian man sought people's opinion first after he caught a golden fish.

He shared a video of his catch still alive as he begged for help in ascertaining its market value so he doesn't consume a potential life-changing fish.

The Nigerian man caught a golden fish. Photo Credit: @mr_unbreakable_kk

Source: UGC

"Abeg make una help me check this fish because me I never see this kind of colour before. Whether na gold fish..." he asked on TikTok.

It is not clear why his fish had a golden colour.

Man catches giant fish at sea

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had caught a giant fish at sea.

In a TikTok clip that has amassed over two million views, the lucky man walked with the massive fish on his shoulders.

People watched curiously as he walked past them like a victor from the war front. He got to a point and dropped the giant fish on the ground.

Its length left netizens stunned. People wondered how the catch was made, as some others argued that it must be an expensive fish.

