A Nigerian woman who became a driver to support herself has shared her challenges

In a brief documentary, the woman revealed that female customers often shunned her service

She said that whenever they booked a ride and found out it was a female driver, they would cancel the order right away

A Nigerian woman who took up driving as a means of livelihood has opened up about the difficulties she faced in her profession.

In a short documentary that captured her daily experiences, the woman confessed that she often encountered discrimination from female clients who preferred male drivers.

She explained that whenever they placed an order for a ride and discovered that the driver assigned to them was a woman, they would immediately cancel the order without giving any reason.

Working to make ends meet and pay school fees

The lady revealed that she had a strong motivation to work hard and earn money, not only for herself, but also for her family.

She explained that she wanted to contribute to the payment of her school fees and reduce the financial burden on her parents, who had sacrificed a lot for her education.

As a student in Kano, the young lady also faced the challenge of balancing her studies with her hustling activities.

She was able to gain the support of her father, who understood that his daughter wanted to be self-reliant and hardworking.

He said that he was proud of her initiative and ambition, and that he respected her choices.

He disclosed that he only requested her to be well dressed whenever she was heading for work, as he wanted her to maintain a good image and reputation.

