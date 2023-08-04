A departed fellow was buried with a coffin that has the shape of a sewing machine and the video has gone viral

It has been suggested that the departed person may have been a tailor during their lifetime, which prompted the use of the coffin

The video has emerged on TikTok, where it has sparked reactions among users, some of who say the person will continue tailoring in the grave

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A dead person was buried with a coffin in the shape of a sewing machine.

A video posted by Bright Tetteh shows when the departed fellow was interred in style with the specially crafted coffin.

The departed fellow was buried with a coffin in the shape of a tailing machine. Photo credit: TikTok/@brighttetteh40.

Source: TikTok

The departed person was given the last respect of burying them in a coffin that looks exactly like a Butterfly sewing machine.

The coffin has "Butterfly" clearly written on it. People who saw the video have suggested that the departed person may have been a tailor in their lifetime.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Dead person goes home in style, buried with coffin in shape of sewing machine

The video showed how those at the burial ceremony helped lower the coffin into the grave with special care.

There are strong indications that, indeed, the dead person was a tailor in their lifetime, but this is not confirmed.

Many TikTok users who saw the video joked the person would continue sewing afterwards.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as dead person is buried with coffn in shape of tailoring machine

@Bunmiruthy said:

"She go collect the contract for Heaven in case the Angels choir wan do an anniversary."

@harnny46 commented:

"You want her to continue sewing inside the grave? Wahala com too much."

@chizzygold889 said:

"Na she go dey sew garments for the righteous and unrighteous."

@Aishat Adamu commented:

"Not me thinking I have seen the biggest sewing machine."

@Goriola reacted:

"The person go sew tire in heaven."

@Omolade_eni said:

"E be like say this one wan go sew garments for angels in heaven."

@adorablecuts said:

"Chief tailor done make it to heaven."

Man who wants to buy old tailoring machine goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man was looking for an old tailoring machine to buy.

He said he is willing to pay as much as N6.9 million if anyone provides the sewing machine that meets his specification.

Some people have dismissed the man's claims of paying such a huge amount, but others say they have the machine.

Source: Legit.ng