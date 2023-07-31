Outrage has trailed a trending video showing an unidentified passenger making fun of a roadside hawker

The passenger had taken the hawker's goods and chose to play with the money that was supposed to serve as payment

While many people criticised the passenger, netizens were full of praise for a man who stepped out of the bus to intervene

A mischievous passenger resorted to making fun of a traffic hawker after making a purchase.

As seen in a video trending on TikTok, the hawker drew closer to the bus with his wares on his head, allowing the passenger to take an item of preference.

The passenger made fun of the hawker. Photo Credit: @sukuuboy

Source: TikTok

However, the passenger refused to hand the hawker his money and instead dribbled him, just as the bus began to move.

The passenger put out the money and would raise his hand out of reach each time the hawker tried to grab it.

Undeterred, the hawker ran after the moving bus. Eventually, the bus drew to a stop and a man alighted to help the hawker.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail the man who stepped out to help the hawker

muzypepsi said:

"That's y some experience curse because of things they do to other it can be everywhere."

user6532594880450 said:

"Honestly.....i can't do that even when i have no money. I'd rather not take the goods."

lalumbe_debra said:

"This got me emotional, thank God the driver came through."

user2613751507669 Nosoh Clara said:

"So sad all thanks to the driver may the Almighty GOD blessed the drive ."

Dozi said:

"This once happened to me in sangotedo but thank God for another driver that saw what happened and drive after the vehicle and returned my money to me."

jinsen17 said:

"Karma will follow even to the children am afraid whatever we do will follow us."

user1952440841859 said:

"You don't know what tomorrow holds for you ,, always be good to people."

US lecturer gifts Nigerian hawker N350k for his marketing style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US lecturer had given a popular Nigerian agidi hawker N350k.

Eteng said this is the first time he is getting support from anybody. Eteng is a famous hawker in Uyo whose unique dress style makes him noticeable to customers.

He neatly dresses in a suit and a tie every day he goes out to ply his trade. The style attracted him to the US lecturer, Obasesam Okoi, an assistant professor of Justice and Peace Studies at the University of St. Thomas, Minnesota, who came across his photos on social media.

