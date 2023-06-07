A US lecturer, Okesesam Okoi, has gifted the Agidi seller, Moses Eteng from Uyo, Akwa Ibom N350,000

Okoi said he was attracted to Eteng due to his dress sense, which makes him stand out from other hawkers

Okoi said he stumbled on Eteng on social media and thought of helping him to scale his business

Moses Eteng, a hawker from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has received financial support of N350,000 from a US lecturer.

Eteng said this is the first time he is getting such support from anybody.

Eteng is a famous hawker in Uyo due to his unique dress style, which makes him noticeable to customers.

His sense of style is the main catch

He neatly dresses in a suit and a tie every day he goes out to ply his trade. This style attracted him to the US lecturer, Obasesam Okoi, an assistant professor of Justice and Peace Studies at the University of St. Thomas, Minnesota in the US, who came across his photos on social media.

Eteng carries a tray carefully stacked with agidi, which he says is worth about N20,000 and sells for N100 each.

Premium Times reported that Okoi was attracted to Eteng by his dress sense and creativity as he hawked his business.

Okoi said he immediately thought he could help Eteng to scale his business when he saw him.

According to reports, Okoi was impressed when he offered Eteng the money, and Eteng said he would prefer it to be a loan instead of free money.

Eteng intends to continue hawking despite the monetary gift

Okoi said that made him believe Eteng has a sense of responsibility and accountability.

Eteng said he would prefer the money to come as a loan to compel him to work harder to repay it.

Okoi eventually sent the money into Eteng's account as a gift, not a loan.

Eteng stated that he would use the money to set up a kiosk in a good location accessible to his customers but would continue to hawk the product.

Eteng currently makes between 300 and 350 wraps of agidi daily and wants to keep it until he sees if there would be an increase in the demand for his agidi.

Plans business expansion

He revealed that he plans to set up kiosks in different locations in Uyo, stating that the business is dear to him as he used its proceeds to see himself through school.

He registered the business with Educated Agidi with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

He has also created a WhatsApp group where he added some of his essential customers and announced his product's availability.

He said the customers place orders via the WhatsApp group he created.

"When I spoke with this guy (Eteng), he had a big dream, but then he wants to start small," Okoi said.

