A United Kingdom court has ordered that a 16-year-old boy be taken away from his Nigerian father and be put in custody of the government

This came after the UK-based Nigerian doctor flogged the boy with a belt after catching him and his friends watching an inappropriate video

In the court, the boy testified against his father, saying the doctor was forcing him to choose a career he doesn't want

A UK-based Nigerian doctor has lost custody of his young son to the British government for flogging the lad with a belt.

Child rights advocate, Pepstalk1, in an Instagram video on Wednesday, revealed that it played out in the UK recently.

Standing in front of the court where the case was being held, pepstalk1 narrated that the Nigerian doctor flogged his son after he caught him and his friends, who he invited for a sleepover study, watching an inappropriate video

According to her, his friends reportedly informed the police. They told the police that the doctor repeatedly said, "Is this how you want to become a doctor?" while beating the boy with a belt.

"In court, the 16-year-old told the court that his father always flogs him and is forcing him to choose a career he doesn’t want.

"After listening to the boy’s testimony, the court ordered that the boy be taken away from his father and he will remain in the custody of the UK government," she said.

Netizens share their thoughts on the incident

@AngeloPearld said:

"Imagine putting a 16 year old who’s likely about to write GCSE on welfare and thinking the government will care for the kid more than his own biological father and at this very critical moment of the teenagers ‘s life too .. smh."

@Bossyaqubu said:

"But I don’t blame the UK govt,

"U will never know that Africa is the best place to discipline ur kids until u fly to those places! Who on earth will grant my child that right in Africa!‼️"

@jamosa_21 said:

"I hope he enjoys the life the UK govt have prepared for him, little ingrate rebelling against discipline by using the government half-baked protection."

@_MARTOPEX said:

"Chaiii.....

"I won't ! Will send my child to 9ja to enjoy those vibes.

"I can't recollect the number of beating my mamma gave me.

"Especially when I don't return home early ......Na our leaders bad , we have the best of everything."

Mum abroad frustrated as she can't beat her kid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman abroad had expressed frustration that she can't beat her kid after he misbehaved in public.

The mother said that she would have scolded the boy if not that there was a police officer around. Laughing at the boy's character, she said the kid is just too stubborn.

In a video, the kid lay on the floor as if it was a bed as he pretended to be asleep. While putting up the show, passersby went about their businesses.

