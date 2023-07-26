A Nigerian woman surprises her mother-in-law with a framed picture of her as a gift, and records a TikTok video of her reaction

The wife wanted to thank her mother-in-law for raising her husband well

The video goes viral on social media, and receives praise from viewers who admire the woman’s kindness and generosity

A Nigerian wife decided to show her appreciation for the woman who raised her husband to be a loving and responsible partner.

She recorded a TikTok video of her surprising her mother-in-law with a thoughtful gift that has since gone viral on social media.

A well of joy came out of mother-in-law after seeing the frame. Photo credit: TikTok/@asooke_by_fortune

The video begins with a caption by @asooke_by_fortune, showing that she wanted to do something special for her husband’s mother whom she calls Mummy.

She then proceeds to the living room, where Mummy is sitting on a couch, watching TV.

She hands her the wrapped frame, pretending that she needs help opening it.

She says that she bought something online, but it was too hard to unwrap. Mama agrees to help her, and starts tearing off the paper.

As she peels off the last layer, she gasps in surprise and delight. She sees her own smiling face in the frame.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the mother-in-law and wife below:

@Layomi reacted:

"Na mother in-law wey give Us rest of mind we go dey surprise."

@GlamorousClau said:

"Na mother in-law wey calm down go enjoy us."

@Folasade Olufemi wrote:

"The way she even agree to open it shows she's your mom not mother in law."

@iamprettyjoke commented:

"Nah better mother in law she go be for you to give her these."

@Thankgodforu also commented:

"Her caption say it all....na mama wey train her pikin well and her own head straight join go collect gift wotowoto..."

