An excited lady has posted a video to show the excellent relationship she has with her mother-in-law.

In the video, she showed how her mother-in-law showed her love when she visited.

A woman showed people she has a very good relationship with her mother-in-law, and peeps loved seeing it. Image: TikTok/ @mmakomanem_.

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of the woman treating her daughter-in-law kindly was a viral hit.

The video got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from people who could relate.

Proud lady shows mother-in-law's generosity

The video shows a lot of goodies packaged in bags and kept on the floor for the lady when she was getting ready to go.

She said her mother-in-law literally emptied her cupboard for her and brought out the goodies.

TikTok users are impressed by the relationship between the lady and her husband's mother.

The video was posted by @mmakomanem_.

Online users applaud the love between mother and daughter in law

user1930663961776 commented:

"My mother in love came with her colleague when I was heavily pregnant and they cleaned my whole apartment even cooked for me for the week."

Melinda Malinga commented:

"My mom in Love would give me money when I was still in varsity and would tell me not to tell my man so he can add on what she has already gave me."

Sally commented:

"There is nothing as nice as finding a mother in love. The love is amazing.

Nono commented:

"Mine paid for my varsity fees."

Zandeele Dlamini commented:

"Yoh, God if I had money I'd buy my mother in law a car. She took me in when no one was there for me and my daughter."

Tshegofatso ♥ commented:

"The comments show there are still good vvvvvvvpeople. Bo mother in love exist!"

