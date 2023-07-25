A card which was used as a free education permit in Western Nigeria back in 1965 has surfaced and gone viral on Twitter

The free education card shows that those who held it were entitled to a 6-year free education beginning from 1965

This means those who received the card and went to primary school in Western Nigeria at that time did not pay a dime

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A photo posted on Twitter shows a free education permit issued in the Western Region of Nigeria in 1965.

The photo shows that those who possess the free education permit in were allowed to attend school for free from January 22, 1965.

The education permit entitled the holders to free primary education. Photo credit: Twitter/@NaijaHistoryGrp and MoMo Productions.

Source: Twitter

The educational level covered by the free schooling then was the primary school which lasted for six years.

The card said anyone who held it could attend primary school for six years in Western Nigeria without paying a dime.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The card itself was not for sale as it is boldy printed on it that 'No money should be paid for this card.'

Another inscription on the card says:

"This card entitles the holder to receive, from 22nd January, his or her complete 6-year course of primary education, free of charge."

The photo of the card was posted on Twitter by the Nigerian History Group. The group wrote:

"The primary free education card permit, 1965. This card enabled for a complete primary education without pay. The free education card was issued and signed by the Chief Akintola-led government. It had been introduced ten years earlier, in 1955, by Chief Awolowo, to great acclaim, and its outcome was greater educational competitiveness."

See the photo below:

Twitter users react to free education permit

@Oludipe1 said:

"Yet the progressives want to take that away in the name of pay "cost reflective fees."

@ayinde773 commented:

"And now our government can't even build classrooms."

@uchennabinigwe said:

"Good old days."

Photo of 1953 exam question goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 1953 examination question went viral on Twitter.

The English Language examination paper contained questions answered by children in standard six.

People who saw the question paper said some degree holders may not be able to answer them today.

Source: Legit.ng