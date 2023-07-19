A couple’s vacation in Guatemala was ruined by a $30,000 Uber charge that drained their bank account

The charge was caused by a currency conversion error by the bank, which took four days to reverse it

The couple shared their story on Instagram, where it went viral and helped them get a faster resolution

A couple who planned to renew their vows in Guatemala had their dream vacation ruined by a massive Uber charge that left them with no money in another country.

Douglas Ordonez and Dominique Adams were shocked to discover that a 30-minute Uber ride from Costa Rica to the airport cost them nearly $30,000, instead of the expected $55, Entrepreneur reported.

The couple got reversal of the money four days later. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Couple vow renewal ruined due to the error

The couple's bank account was drained by the erroneous charge, which Uber blamed on a currency conversion error by the bank.

The couple had to cancel their vow renewal ceremony and survive on a tight budget while they waited for the issue to be resolved.

People shared their ordeal on Instagram, where her video went viral. She said that the social media attention helped them get a faster response from Uber and the bank.

After four days of frustration and stress, the couple finally got their money back.

Apology and reversal

Uber apologized for the mistake and said that the refund processing time depended on the bank's policies.

The couple said that they were relieved to have their money back, but they were still disappointed by their ruined anniversary trip.

They hoped that Uber would improve its customer service and security measures to prevent such errors from happening again.

