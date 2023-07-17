A man who is a talented entertainer stunned onlookers as he held a bottle on his back and danced with it

The video of his entertaining dance moves was shared on TikTok by Young Chidzy, and it has received over 303,000 likes

The video shows how the man danced with his waist, and the bottle never fell off no matter how hard he shook his body

A man who is super-talented showed off sweet dance moves when he appeared in public.

The TikTok dancer, Young Chidzy was in the midst of some ladies when he decided to use his dancing skills and entertain them.

The man used his entertaining dance moves to make ladies happy. Photo credit: TikTok/@youngchidzy.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Young Chidzy positioned himself as if he had his dance well rehearsed and then started to shake his waist.

Man uses waist dance to entertain women

Amazingly, he had a bottle on his back, and it was resting also on his was when he was dancing.

He spread his legs with interesting energy while moving his waist upwards and downwards.

Young Chidzy would soon fall on the floor with his legs spread apart like a gymnast's.

The ladies he entertained were laughing as they enjoyed his skilful dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as man uses waist to entertain people

@immi said:

"Zims are definitely our brothers because why is this so Congolese."

@tiny.t00t commented:

"Imagine hitting him for a bachelorette party. Pure entertainment."

@Jaquan Quantavius Smith III said:

"I need the groomsmen to make this their entrance."

@Yoland commented:

"What kinda strong trousers are these?"

@Miriam said:

"I want the music name please."

@user5129957392721 commented:

"I miss Zimbabwe. Lived there for 3 years when I was a child and loved the music and dancing. Still my favourite music to dance to."

@blaxxkstar said:

"No one is giving credit to his belt."

