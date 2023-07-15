A video making the rounds on social media captures a beautiful black woman showcasing her beauty

In the clip which was shared on the TikTok app, the woman with a curvy physique was seen dancing in public

Netizens have shared their thoughts about the video with many commending her body stature

A young woman has caused a serious buzz in the social media space after flaunting her curves on Instagram.

The clip shared by @giftonlyafricanshave on TikTok showed the endowed woman rocking a white top paired with blue pants.

Curvy African lady puts her curves on a display Photo credit: @giftonlyafricanshave/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She danced sweetly in front of the camera while putting her body physique on full display.

The captivating video has been viewed over a million times and has gotten thousands of likes and comments.

Many netizens lauded the woman's beauty and curves calling her a "goddess" while others criticized her. @giftonlyafricanshave on TikTok has been sharing videos of curvy African women for some time now to promote body positivity and celebrate African beauty.

Reactions as woman puts her curves on display

The video has since gone viral as netizens express their admiration for her well-pronounced curves.

Although the pretty woman's identity is yet to be known, she has however caught the attention of many people around the world with her physique.

@Mao commented:

“Wow beautiful woman.”

@ Nounou Ruboneka reacted:

“All natural.”

@killo said:

“Black is beautiful.”

@user2540375117821 said:

“Gorgeous.”

@user8672065163259 reacted:

“You looking good.”

@user556796230800perry reacted:

“Jupiter Ascending.”

@juan Angel commented:

“Beautiful queen.”

@randycowan642 reacted:

“Stunning.”

@George Ssebu reacted:

“Girl am looking for you.”

@user4326161785047 said:

“Can we be friends?”

@rodneyjohnson6059 said:

“If I was ur man ill be acting like a kid looking for his polow for real.”

@ericmzingisinozaz said:

“You are Goddes of African Beauty.”

@geoff commented:

“I want this woman for marriage.”

@ikechiroberts reacted:

“Beautiful and impressive.”

@tolu said:

“U look gud baby.”

@panda reacted:

“U r all beautiful girl.”

@Ibra blinks commented:

“You are beautiful and real.”

@jamesmahinda285 reacted:

“Love your melanin and african shape.”

@Charley Jackson945 said:

“Very beautiful.”

@sammie added:

"Lord have mercy."

@jennifer777 reacted:

"My husband must not see her."

Watch the video below:

Fine lady with thick legs flaunts her shape

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady identified as @peaceonuoha_ on TikTok has captured hearts after showing off her perfect body shape.

In a heartwarming clip, the curvy lady danced and posed for the camera while dressed in a tight-fitting two-piece that accentuates her curves. The video has garnered thousands of comments from fans and admirers who expressed their love for her body stature.

While many praised Peace for her confidence and beauty, others commented on her stunning figure and fashion sense. @somkelly4 said: “Am well convinced that God didn’t know that one her angel is missing, and I found her on earth let me call God now and inform him, I love u my spec.”

