Guinness World Records has finally made a statement regarding the numerous 'record-a-thons' flying around

Hilda Baci's successful cooking marathon led to a quick surge in applications for record attempts from Nigerians

Many Nigerians have reacted to the body's new warning, while others made a joke out of the statement

In the wake of a surge in record-breaking attempts, Guinness World Records has issued, somewhat, a warning.

In a trending release online, the body appealed for an end to the record attempts. The statement expressly read:

"Please enough with the record-a-thons."

In a different statement on its verified Twitter page, the body advised people to first get a record title approved by their team before any marathon is attempted.

"We love the record-a-thon enthusiasm but we would suggest getting a record title approved by our team before attempting these marathon records!" the body wrote.

People react to Guinness World Records statement

@welibillion said:

"Nigerians steady embarrassing themselves. Soonest they will ban Nigerians from applying, then we will start to cry fowl!"

@debbie_eichie said:

"Reasons why the Government dont take us serious, Everything is a joke, you will barely see other countries make a joke out of things like this, always abusing everything."

@mikkytorino said:

"Nooo! GWR should wait ooo cus.

"I want to break the record for the longest heartbreak but i just need Jennifer to break my heart."

@airsplech said:

"Nigerians did Sing-a-thon, Cook-a-thon (100x), Kiss-a-thon, Cry-a-thon, Massage-a-thon, Read-a-thon and Se.x-a-thon. LET THE "thon" breefff."

@temikeezy said:

"Our people must wreck everything they lay their hands on. US visa, UK visa, GWR, anything wreckable."

@superstar_djsdon said:

"Congratulations to the entire Nigerian for breaking another world record as the only country warned by Guinness World Records to stop breaking any records again."

@ojes_hair said:

"This looks funny but in reality that’s how most Nigerians are. We are known to abuse any opportunity, privileges or benefits."

GWR declares Hilda Baci's story best-performing story ever

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Guinness World Record had declared Hilda Baci's story their best-performing story ever.

A check on the GWR Twitter handle shows that the tweet made on June 13 is pinned on the handle.

Earlier, the world record body had said Hilda Baci's fans crashed its website at the height of expectations for the announcement of her record.

When the announcement was released via a short video posted on Twitter, Nigerians swooped on it and engaged with it massively. As at last check, the tweet has since surpassed 25 million views.

