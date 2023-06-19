A cat who climbed up a woman as she was praying and cuddled her has become a sensation on TikTok

The video also captured the moment the cat hid under the woman’s hijab while she bowed down in sujud

At the end of the clip, the woman embraced the cat and gave it a loving kiss

A heartwarming video of a cat who scaled up a woman’s body as she was performing her prayers and snuggled up to her has gone viral on TikTok.

The adorable clip also showed the hilarious moment the cat sneaked under the woman’s hijab while she prostrated herself on the floor in sujud.

Cat rests on lady's lap while she was praying. Photo credit: @hijabballer Source: TikTok

Woman embraced the cat after prayer

At the end of the footage, the woman also returned the cat’s affection and kissed the amazing feline tenderly.

Many social media users who watched the video were moved by the fact that the lady did not kick the cat away and treat it with kindness.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has been liked 10,000 times with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@User464848388383 reacted:

"Seriously dis country na cruise,we can't kuku kill ourselves.. because na cruise we dey use2 hold our body 4 dis country situation nws."

@NubianLady said:

"If you make shahada my dear don't shake ther finger just make it like this."

@Hawwerh wrote:

"They always do this i dont now why."

@nanaperry4 commented:

"You just remind me of my lovely cat."

@user4637477474 also commented:

"Same to my cat ooo003SGLuna no Dey allow me pray in peace."

@lamtomisin:

"It is cat forbidden animal."

@Billie:

"You are going places MonshaAllah."

@AdeolahOtito:

"She will sit down beside me when praying atimes rolling in front of me when praying."

@user4749494884:

"Not a bad note but u need to cover your feet when praying siz may Allah bless you."

@user48494994748:

"That is how they are same as our cat do."

@user4375736627888:

"Lol, cats re like that. Dey disturb you when u are not giving them attention like usual."

Source: Legit.ng