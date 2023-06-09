The video of a boy who used a fowl feather to scratch his left ear has gone viral on TikTok and elicited laughter

TikTok user Del Lincoln King Kam posted the video of the boy when he was enjoying himself with the feather

Many of Del's followers who saw the video related to it as they said they have the same feeling when they use a feather in their ear

A boy used what appeared to be a fowl feather to scratch his ear, and the video has gone viral on TikTok.

Del Lincoln King Kam shared the video showing how the boy inserted the feather into his ear and how he enjoyed it.

The boy appeared to be enjoying what he was doing when he scratched his ear. Photo credit: TikTok/@del2060.

Source: TikTok

He held the feather in his left hand and kept rolling it with his fingers as soon as it reached his ear.

Young boy closes his eyes while scratching his left ear

The boy was sitting in public, and another kid stood and watched how he reacted as the feather teased him.

At some point, the boy closed his eyes gently, showing that he was enjoying what he was doing.

A broad smile was seen on his face as he continued to move the feather in the funny video.

Medical experts have it that inserting objects into the ear could be dangerous. A research document seen on the website of the US National Library of Medicine states:

"Self-ear cleaning is the insertion of objects into the ear canal to clean it, a widespread practice that has the potential to compromise its integrity as a natural, self-cleansing mechanism, and a risk factor for possible injuries."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a boy scratching his ears

@Mario said:

"He got himself into heaven."

@e.achie said:

"He skipped judgement day, he's in heaven."

@bender2023 commented:

"I know that feeling."

@Alexolami commented:

"That happiness pass this world."

@Sam_vibez said:

"This thing dey carry me go where I no no."

