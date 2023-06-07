A video showed a young man with one hand doing amazing tricks with a football

In the footage, he flicked the ball up from behind his leg and kept it in the air

He made the ball go where he wanted it to and the people watching clapped and cheered for him

A TikTok video has gone viral for showing a man with one hand doing amazing tricks with a football.

The man, whose name and age are not revealed, demonstrated his incredible skills in front of a crowd of people who clapped and cheered for him.

People cheer as they watch display his football talent.

The video, which has over 300,000 likes and comments, started with the boy flicking the ball up from behind his leg and then further keeping it in the air.

He then juggled the ball with his foot, making it go where he wanted it to. He even caught the ball with his head and threw it back up to continue the show.

The man’s performance has impressed many viewers who praised his talent and determination. Some commented that he was an inspiration for people with disabilities.

Popular sport

Football is a popular sport that can bring joy and excitement to people of all ages and abilities.

The man in the TikTok video proves that nothing can stop him from playing his favorite game and having fun with it.

He also shows that football is not only about scoring goals, but also about expressing creativity and passion.

Find the video of the man's football skillful:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the young man below:

@Hadeyshina reacted:

"Werey type something you just dey Scroll."

@ajudasvilanculos commented:

"Cr7, Neymar, Messi come and see it."

@abdulhakimissaka3 wrote:

"This must go into Guinness book of records."

@admiralmo also commented:

"This should be called hide ball games haha."

@kudzawusaviour5 also said:

"Africa is talented for real."

Much talented Nigerian man shows off his dribbling skill on football pitch

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Daniel Anorue, has asked people to rate his football playing skill, adding that he is a left-footed midfielder.

He said he is currently enrolled at the Barca Academy in Lagos state. Sharing the highlight of some of his sessions on the pitch, the young Nigerian man asked people to retweet his video so it can have a wider reach.

Daniel also called for people's opinions on how he plays and he got exactly that in thousands as people objectively assessed and praised him.

