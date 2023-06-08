A video of a girl showing her brother how to put food on the table for dad has warmed hearts

In the video, she said he should gently put food on the table for dad and showed him how to do it

She also said he should not bring food and put it quickly or carelessly for dad

A girl who taught her brother ways to serve their father.

She showed him how to put food on the table for dad in a way that made her happy.

Little girl teaches brother how to serve food. Photo credit: @malabah37477474 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Daughter teaches brother how to serve food

In the video, she told him that he should be gentle and careful when he put food on the table for dad.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She demonstrated how to do it by holding the food in her hand and dropping it softly on the table.

She also told him that he should not be fast and sloppy when he put food on the table for dad.

She said that would make dad unhappy and showed him how not to do it by bringing the food quickly and dropping it the table.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions the girl's teaching below:

@AkunnaJr reacted:

"This girl na real old woman. Please someone should like my comments so that I can come back again."

@AtabeEthel said:

"There's nothing anyone can tell me, this is an ancestors."

@shaklla M:

"Wife has returned. See the way she explaining to someone."

@Barble:

"She has been here before me that's why I am learning."

@Susanjb57:

"This one na returnee nothing person wan tell m so. Her accent soo on point."

@BellaRose

"Food and go and give your father. The way she said "take this'"

@user4748488584:

"This is a grandma.. See facial expression... Droop it like this."

Little girl calls her father by name in video, mum laughs in shock

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that A Nigerian woman, @nina237_21, shared a video capturing the moment her daughter surprised her when she was calling her father.

After calling him "daddy" several times and the man did not answer, she bent her head to the side and called him by his name. Her mother laughed.

Her system of using her father's name seemed to work as the man also answered her. The woman said her daughter was fearless with the way she shouted his name.

Source: Legit.ng