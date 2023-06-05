A photographer was in a village, and he saw a beautiful black girl and decided to capture her image with his camera

In a video posted on TikTok by @dylan_carvalho_, the beautiful girl with black skin shone like a billion stars

Her beauty has made the video go viral because many TikTok users are referring to her as a future model

A photographer has posted a video on TikTok to show off a beautiful black girl he photographed.

The photographer saw the pretty black girl who has smooth skin, and he captured her with his camera.

The girl looks so beautiful in the photo that people are calling her a future model. Photo credit: TikTok/@dylan_carvalho_.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @dylan_carvalho_, the girl posed elegantly, and the photographer clicked the bottom and got a very beautiful portrait.

Video shows a beautiful girl with smooth black skin

When he showed the photo he captured to the audience, it was clear that the girl is blessed with outstanding beauty.

The girl, too, smiled broadly when she saw her photograph in the man's camera.

The photographer captioned the video:

"Capturing the essence of tribal life - A portrait that speaks for itself."

TikTokers who have seen the video rushed to the comment section to praise the girl.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a black and beautiful girl

@Abdoul Kader said:

"Black is beautiful."

@noubissihervesand said:

"This girl is made to be a star."

@French fries4 commented:

"She would be a top model in Europe! A unique beauty."

@user3541739246137 said:

"Beautiful look of a model."

@Mercy Senewa reacted:

"Next time go with a polarized camera. Live them pictures as souvenirs. Many wonder when you’ll be back with the pictures or what you do with them."

@mina said:

"So beautiful.. little model."

@drawall commented:

"Bro, how beautiful... could easily be a professional model."

@Tamanaco2022 said:

"What a beauty... this girl simply transcends the limits of what is humanly beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng