In a captivating showcase of innovation and creativity, a woman caught the attention of people as she proudly presented her unique structure.

Lady's house stirred reactions. Photo source: @layl0rslendevi0ur/TikTok

Source: UGC

Pretoria woman proudly showcased her house

Pretoria woman @layl0rslendevi0ur unveiled a stunning structure that is a testament to her creativity. The lady invited people for the housewarming of her house in another funny TikTok video.

The young lady emphasised that she had lived within her means. According to Business Tech, buying a property during high inflation can be challenging, especially in South Africa, where interest rates are above the South African Reserve Bank's target range due to a turbulent 2022.

TikTok Video of small house inspired peeps to live within their means

In a TikTok video, the lady inspired her followers to go out and do things for themselves, not in debt.

Watch the video below:

Many applauded the woman's ingenuity, praising her for reimagining the traditional mkhukhu and adding a modern twist. Others are intrigued by her hustle.

Peeps shared their views:

@Sarah said:

"Enjoy it because it's yours, doesn't matter what it's made of. You have a roof over your head."

omodano said:

"Nothing like peace of mind really like a person here said. This is cool. Congrats,":

@The great Njuba Moto said:

"Great minds."

@sholenenaidoo2 commented:

"It's a home, not a museum. Live and be happy."

@nopy said:

"Good thinking because everyone starts small."

Kachiina said:

"Way better than paying rent congratulations mama."

@Shaz commented:

"When I got my stand, I was hesitant to leave home and start living in a shack, but once I decided to leave, I'm at peace and now love my space."

@Becca said:

"Very few will understand where you are coming from. It's about the peace."

@Preci commented:

"It is better than staying in a place owned by landlords."

Source: Briefly.co.za