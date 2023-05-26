India has become the world’s most populous country in 2023 with 1.43 billion people, surpassing China’s 1.41 billion

India’s population growth rate has slowed down but still adds 15 million people every year, while China’s population has declined due to low fertility and aging

India’s population size presents both challenges and opportunities for its development, well-being and global role, and requires effective policies and programs to address them

India has overtaken China to become the world’s most populous country, according to the latest estimates by the United Nations.

The UN’s Population Division reported that India’s population reached 1.43 billion in May 2023, surpassing China’s 1.41 billion and this has been confirmed by the Guinness World Record.

India is the world's most populous country in 2023

India now accounts for one-sixth of the global population, while China’s growth continue to decline.

The milestone comes even as India’s population growth rate has slowed down in recent decades, from 2.3% per year in the 1970s to 0.99% in 2020.

However, India still adds about 15 million people every year, equivalent to the population of a medium-sized country.

India is expected to remain the most populous country until 2100, when it will peak at 1.7 billion and then start to decline.

India also has a diverse and dynamic society, with more than 2,000 ethnic groups and every major religion represented.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@effizzzzy said:

"Congratulations my Indians fellas. Achievement so huge even china can't even try to get back his spot. Bande maa janam."

@Umai reacted:

"Common knowledge."

@nwaAmara3 wrote:

"I don't understand why they're congratulating Indians in the comment section meanwhile China right now."

@Sirsuto commented:

"Who will collect the certificate?"

@Sand74838 also commented:

"Seeing "it's official" I almost shouted thinking our Hilda finally scale through the review."

@Francleen also said:

"India surpasses China as most populated country despite being three times smaller."

