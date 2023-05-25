A South African woman caused a commotion on social media with pictures of her fully furnished shack

The tiny home has some modern decorative pieces and appliances, including a full home theatre system and washing machine

Her busy ceilings and walls put off some netizens, but many were impressed by her lovely place

A woman left many South African netizens impressed after sharing images of her fully furnished and decorated shack.

A woman's modern, furnished shack had peeps convinced it was a home. Image: Sethulo Moyo/Facebook

Sethulo Moyo took to Facebook to share the images on the Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen group.

The woman's home boasts some modern decorative pieces and items including a flat-screen TV with a home theatre sound system, a stylish fridge, a washing machine and kitchen appliances including an air fryer.

South Africans applaud Sethulo's home-making efforts

According to Real Simple, decor and other products are what often put the finishing touches in a beautiful room or home.

Many netizens showed her love in the comments while a selected few pointed out that the shack's patterned ceiling and walls had them feeling a bit disorientated.

Lindelwa Matshotyana responded:

"Too busy so many patterns your ceiling is already decorated then to tone it down the walls at least should be 1 colour. Hob pls don't put anything kuyo izokumoshakala otherwise ku clean ✔️."

Thabiso Mecheal Moitsiwa wrote:

"It's beautiful neh kodwa it needs some bright colours cos mostly it's Grey put on some warm and welcoming colours it's very dark ❤️ it's like entering a paranormal house."

ade Apollis said:

"I would like to know where can I purchase your ceiling?"

Boingotlo Taunyane Precious responded:

"Very beautiful and outstanding work❤ I have been always wanting that ceiling but never got it ."

Azania Mhayise replied:

"Sethulo Moyo make your walls white mommy cos already your ceiling is multi coloured. The green walls make it seem like the house is also short."

Lï Näh Çhöeñe said:

"It's beautiful but scary ."

Itumeleng Itu Malatji commented:

"Is this Mkhukhu or house? Very beautiful shame."

Jeanett Wonder Mahase replied:

"Bathong, where do u get this kind of mkhukhu? It's so nice and clean."

Woman showcases her house built with iron sheets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had shown off her house built with iron sheets.

The internet user's home has a little veranda. On the inside, she decorated with a red rug that matches her floor and a chocolate brown couch. The colour of her furniture matches her kitchen working surface, which is decorated with brown cabinets and a granite-like top.

Peeps were blown away by her home and had compliments for her choice of furniture, especially the couch.

