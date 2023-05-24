A video of some pretty Nigerian ladies working hard like machines at a biscuit factory has impressed many

A short clip of some diligent Nigerian ladies packaging biscuits at a factory has surfaced on social media.

The impressive clip showed the two hard-working ladies packaging biscuits very fast like machines.

Pretty ladies show off skills at biscuit factory Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent

Source: Instagram

They picked the biscuits and arranged them inside a carton swiftly while still gisting and laughing with each other.

The fastness of their hands made the job look easy and people commended them for their dedication.

According to some netizens, they might be battling with pain after work. Others noted that this kind of hardworking ladies should be recognized and helped.

Social media reactions

@Dwise_d said:

"These are the girls that are worth spending for."

@Okeke__Kingsley noted:

"Na this kind workers I need for my stores."

@hexlord001 reacted:

"Daily bread no easy."

@royal_dir reacted:

"Na this kind girls I fit give urgent 2k."

@_bullettv commented:

"Annoying part is they won’t pay them higher than 30k per/month."

@youngest_ucf reacted:

"Diz ones go make better money abroad o."

@c_namani said:

"Daily struggle turn to skills."

See the post below:

Hardworking lady who works as a painter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian lady who works as a painter has gone viral on social media platforms.

What attracted people's attention is the energy with which she did her work. Painting is considered by many as a job exclusively left for men, but the lady took it up with gusto. Her amazing work in the video seen on Instagram has earned her a lot of praises from social media users.

In recent times, many ladies have been sighted doing jobs hitherto left for men. This is because times have changed and many ladies are breaking cultural barriers to pursue their passion. The latest lady was seen painting a building, and she undertook the task professionally that people are saying other ladies should emulate her.

Source: Legit.ng