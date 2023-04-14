A young man who devised a machine that seamlessly dress the face beautifully has gone viral on Instagram

In the trending video, the man tried the makeup machine to show how effective it works when it is turned on

The make up machine appeared to be in its testing stage and many people who watched the video made that observation

Not many would imagine that a face makeup machine would look like a large, metal box with a face-shaped hole in the front as well as have a number of knobs, switches, and dials on the front, and a tube extending from the back.

But that's exactly how the face machine invented by an Asian man looked like and many people have been talking about it.

Man tries face makeup machine in video. Photo credit: @gharlec Source: Instagram

Source: UGC

Fast face makeup machine

In the trending Instagram video, the man practically showcased how the face makeup could recognise and paint the exact areas of the face.

Although the short video did not show the final outcome of the face after touching it, many people indicated there is still more improvement to be made.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 200,000 likes with more than 4000 comments on Instagram.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@nana_awini reacted:

"I need this machine for Halloween."

@vivian_vec said:

"What in the Saw movie is that torture device."

@thor _mas wrote:

"This low key looks like it's possible. Al will soon dominate he make up industry."

@arun21v added:

"Yesterday I gifted this machine to my gf, I don't know why she's not picking up her phone!"

@ain_eyye also added:

"This is not the original one I have seen this machine in an old movie."

@krono.fly commented:

"Yes make-up is also very human."

@memyselfanddance also commented:

"This machine does a better job than many women out there."

Nigerian graduate who rides Okada builds noiseless Generator that doesn’t use fuel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oyekunle Michael, a computer science graduate from Interlink Polytechnic, has invented a noiseless and fuelless generator.

The Oyo state indigene, with some other inventions to his credit, said he had over 15 failed attempts before he finally got it right in 2022.

In a clip shared on Twitter, the young man who rides okada for a living demonstrated using the generator, which took him 13 years to create due to financial constraints.

Source: Legit.ng