Andres Canto's underground cave is fitted with a coal stove to prepare his meals, a sound system and Wi-Fi

The project, which took Canto eight years to build, also has four electrical plug sockets to power his electricity needs

Canto's cave, which is situated in his parent's garden, has a total area of approximately five square metres and is located five metres below the surface

Andres Canto has turned his childhood frustration into a unique and habitable living space.

Andre Canto, 22, began building his man cave after a minor disagreement with his parents. Photo: Andres Canto.

Source: UGC

Man cave

At 14, after a petty argument with his parents over his clothing choice, Canto found solace in his grandfather's pickaxe and began digging a small hole in his garden.

According to Mirror, Canto's parents had refused to let him wear a tracksuit to go out in the local village.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Over the course of eight years, what started as a small hole in the ground has transformed into a fully furnished underground cave, complete with a living room and bedroom.

Canto has outfitted his unconventional hideout with modern amenities such as Wi-Fi, speakers, and a coal stove, making it a fully habitable living space.

"In the last two years," shared Andres, "I have extended the main room by lowering the ground level by another half metre."

He went on to explain:

"I also started to dig a new tunnel 0.5 metres deeper to start a new room."

Despite being an actor and studying at the Superior School of Dramatic Arts in Murcia, Andres still finds time to work on his cave project on weekends.

"During the pandemic, I made great strides in the cave," he revealed, "but now I have less time to spend on it. I only dedicate four hours a week to dig the cave."

Man builds an underground bar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had built a bar underground with leftover materials.

Daily Mail reported that the structure is based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire and also serves as a cinema where he watches and hosts movie nights. The 41-year-old was inspired by the Batcave from Batman and the guy has filled the space with black furniture.

“It's something outside the box and also has the wow factor because it's not something you see all the time. After originally joking with the builder I wanted an underground bar, one week later they started digging out the hole in the ground,'' the man said.

Source: TUKO.co.ke