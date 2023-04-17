A video of a little boy who asked a popular female tennis player to marry him has gone viral on TikTok

The video which was been viewed over 2.5 million times captured the funny moment a young boy asked a professional tennis player to marry him

It brought smile to the face of the female tennis player who understood the innocence and the admiration of the little kid

A TikTok video showed a courageous little boy asking Emma Raducanu, a professional female tennis player to marry him.

As soon as the little boy uttered the word, the crowd went into a frenzy of laughter as it was really a hilarious moment for everyone who heard him.

Boy proposes to Emma Raducanu during match. Photo credit: @espn Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Emma turned and smiled

The 20-year-old tennis player also turned back when she heard that and smiled, showing that she appreciated the validation and love from the little boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many social media users who watched the video admired the boy's courage and also observed that he would turn out to be a confident man.

The video has generated a lot of traction online and it has garnered over 9000 comments and 2.5 million likes on TikTok alone.

Watch the video as shared by @espn below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@HenryObinna249 reacted:

"Bro has more confidence than harry Maguire."

@JIFBUTTER said:

"Why do all the laughs sound wealthy."

@JeffreyDahmer wrote:

"Zaczęło się old, nie masz psychy"

@Rj3637 added:

"Well he's definitely braver then most men & shot his shot."

@maoet commented:

"He has good taste."

@user806763857862

"So Confident…the boy has a dream."

@ALS71 also commented:

"Mate…I need this confidence, pls."

@bigJ also reacted:

"Well you will never know if you never askwell done."

@PhumyKhathide also said:

"She's yours young man"

Nigerian boy marries a young girl, Wedding video causes huge stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 20-year-old Nigerian man has flaunted a video from his wedding to a girl who he claims is 17 years old.

The lad boasted about being the youngest couple ever, stating that they deserve to be in the Guinness Book of Records.

He shared on TikTok a video from their traditional wedding which was held in a South Eastern state. The lad who is of royal blood could be seen dancing as guests and well-wishers sprayed him money.

Source: Legit.ng