A young artist who displayed her art on social media has caught the attention of many people

In the tweet where she shared one of her new works, the artist indicated that she is an Salsoburg in South Africa

Many people who saw the tweet expressed appreciation over the stunning art and asked if they could purchase it

Many young artists have taken the advantage of social media which they have come to see as a powerful tool to market their arts.

It allows them to share their work with a wider audience and to connect with other artists and fans.

Young artists who have used social media to great effect in South Africa are Zanele Muholi and Wangechi Mutu.

Naasi Art on Twitter

Towing on that similar route is another young South African artist who identified as Naasi Art on Twitter.

She shared her most recent work which has amazed many people who saw the brilliant treasure.

Many people also noticed the challenges that many young artists face in Africa which makes it hard for them to excel but did not stop at that as they also appreciated Nassi's work.

Find the tweet from NaasiArt below where she shared her newest work:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to her newest work below:

@gods_steps_son reacted:

"What do you charge for these A1 size."

@cabinet_twala said:

"Your work is beautiful."

@lesa_x also wrote:

"I love your work."

@TaurusG22 also reacted:

"What a beautiful work."

@machosevolo also commented:

"Please also try interior design....you have good colour combinations."

@MathathoKarabo added:

"Found myself a wallpaper for my phone this is beautiful"

