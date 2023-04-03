A video has captured the rare moment a talented cow gave a man, on a ride, a direction to his destination

The man who was probably lost on his way appeared confused on what was the next route to take but then found succor in the cow

The cow looked at the man and instantly understood what was being asked of him and made use of its head to demonstrate the next route

A Tiktok video shared by @pubity showing an intelligent cow giving direction to a man in a car who was lost has gone viral.

In the viral video, the man who appeared to have lost his way had no other option but to seek guidance from the calm animal.

Intelligent cow helps man find his way. Photo credit: @pubity Source: TikTok

Intelligent cow gives direction

The intelligent cow looked at the man and instinctively knew what was needed of it, not hesitating, it demonstrated to the man how he would get to his destination.

The man also showed his appreciation by thanking him with his hand as the cow proceeded to where it was going in the first place.

Many social media users who saw the video could not believe that a cow could be trained to be that intelligent but some said that it is possible.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 400,000 likes with more than a thousand comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@serg reacted:

"Just the locals helping the tourists."

@Rlchardgale said:

"Imagine there lost again and explain a cow gave them directions."

@IsalahSosa wrote:

"Oh yeah, they understand us."

@flamenco911 commented:

"Spanish speaking like that makes me feel cozy. I don't know why."

@Clnnamoncindeed also reacted:

"The way he stopped walking to hear what they had to say tho."

@JCMcNIss also said:

"He asked where's Poland Imao.I never get tired of this video!"

