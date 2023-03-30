A lady who lost her airpods in an aeroplane has revealed how she tracked it and eventually got it back

She said she was moving from Tokyo to San Francisco after visiting her husband, who was on a military assignment in the country

The US-based lady said when she tracked the Apple earphones, she found out that a staff of the airline had taken them home, and she retrieved it

Alissa Hayden, a US-based lady, has narrated the story of how she tracked her pricey Apple earphones (airpods) to the house of an airline, CNN reported.

She said she forgot to pick up the airpods while moving from Tokyo to San Francisco that day.

But two weeks later, she was able to get them as a result of the tracking technology she used.

How she lost her airpods

Allissa said she remembered right after disembarking from the plane that she did not pick her denim jacket.

She requested permission from a flight attendant to allow her to get it from the plane, but it was not approved, and she was told it would be brought to her.

She said:

“I realized before I was even off the plane. I was the third from last off the plane, so I asked the flight attendant if I could go and get it. He said no – I was required by federal law to get off the plane and stand beside it, where the strollers are brought to. I was tired, he said he’d bring it to me, I said OK.”

When the jacket was brought, as indicated earlier, the airpods previously in the pocket were no longer there.

In her words:

“The pockets were open, and my AirPods were gone."

Hayden used Inflight Wifi to track the airpods and found them at the flight attendant's house.

She said:

“I’m a diligent person, and I tracked the whole way from San Francisco to Seattle, taking screenshots the entire time. I live an hour from Seattle, and once I got home, I was still taking screenshots."

Hayden said her diligence finally paid off as she discovered who took her airpods.

