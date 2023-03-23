A video shared on TikTok shows some pupils of Command secondary school getting drilled by a soldier

In the trending video, the pupils stood with so much agility as they matched and exhibited their skills

Reacting to the video, netizens who attended Command secondary school shared their experiences

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

It is not uncommon to see military men exhibit a confident aura and courage due to the nature of their job.

However, it is a more pleasant sight to behold young children displaying the same form of aura and charisma, after undergoing training.

Soldier drills Command students Photo Credit: @ex_commandos

Source: TikTok

In a trending video, some children attending Command secondary school, a school ran by the Nigerian army, showed off their gallantry.

The video showed the pupils matching and getting drilled by a soldier. One particular student held a gun as he stepped forward and followed the soldier's command with so much agility.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media reactions

@tiffanyvills_001 said:

"Whalie I miss CSSI the best command ever."

@icecandycomedian stated:

"My Alma mater proud ex commando."

@sodiqmuyibi1 stated:

"Na public schools students suppose come diz kind school."

@babygirl121925 noted:

"I am so proud my son finhshed from this kind of school. He's proudly a commando."

@angel111_77 said:

"I miss command so much, but my own they didn’t give us guns."

@myeenah3 noted:

"Command secondary school bode Igbo apata Ibadan 2020 sets proudly an ex commando."

Watch the video below:

Lady pranks soldier

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who always makes prank videos on her TikTok page has in a clip played one on an unsuspecting military officer. In the clip, the lady carried an empty bucket in a market as she approached a soldier to help her bring it down.

The man thought the bucket had heavy loads in it. After the man assisted her, she smiled and brought out a pack of snacks for the soldier. The man playfully wanted to smack her when he saw that he had been pranked.

With some conviction, the officer went away with the snack he was given as he maintained a smiling face. At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with thousands of views.

Source: Legit.ng