A Nigerian man has angered a section of female netizens after flaunting a lady who washes car for a living

The man was impressed to see a young lady washing cars for a living and credited her account as a form of encouragement

While showering encomium on the lady in Yoruba, he went on to blast other ladies in the habit of habit of begging for money

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate a young lady who erks a living washing cars.

He spotted her and asked the lady how much she charges to wash a car. She replied that her charge is N700.

He praised the young lady. Photo Credit: TikTok/@olowosolrem

Source: UGC

The obviously impressed man praised the lady in Yoruba, telling his potential viewers about her hustle.

He went on to request for her account details and credited the car wash lady. The man then used unprintable names on ladies that have formed a habit of always requesting for urgent 2k.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He recorded his moment with the lady in a video he shared on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

olamideodunafe said:

"What if she's a spy by washing car in disguise..ask in prison."

Confyjane said:

"Hope ur sister and ur wife is also doing the car wash business."

user3015126548990 said:

"Bro shut up jare,some of us Dey hustle pass this one fr ,do you house girl na moimoi?"

mhizz purity said:

"Why kind u help her and also married her because she handworking.

"Secondly if u can't married her or help her open the business to your wife."

olayinkaakinbosoy said:

''Abi bro some of them no fit work awon werey Adugbo."

fatelineogbekhilu said:

"Success is not by working your life out na grace pray grace locate you if na so why most of the successful people in the world,why are their children."

Nigerian lady starts all-girls car wash business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had set up an all-girls car wash business.

The story was shared on social media by Enugu Metropolitan Network in a heartwarming post sighted by Legit.ng on their official Twitter handle. According to the report, Amarachi graduated from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Seeing the great work Amarachi had done to combine business with studies when she was a student, social media users could not help but shower praises on her.

Source: Legit.ng