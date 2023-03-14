“I Used to Fear Samson”: Pretty Lady Walks 2 Big Lions As if They Were Dogs in Viral Video
- A pretty lady amazed many people online after sharing a video of herself with two lions walking in front of her
- The lady looked comfortable in the presence of the lions as they all walked around in a park as if they were friends
- Social media users who watched her video wondered how she was able to stay close to lions that many fear
PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!
A young lady (@tshxlo_felo_) has shared a video showing the moment she walked two big lions in a park without fear
In a pair of jeans shorts and a black top, the lady walked majestically behind the animals as if they were normal pets.
2 lions and confident lady
The lions strutted before her like her escorts. While walking behind the lions, she had a stick with her.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Many people who watched her video said that they would never attempt such a dangerous adventure in their lifetime.
Watch the video below:
As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments with more than 100,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Icon said:
"I used to fear Samson because he killed a lion , but I fear the one who killed Samson."
YA PLACE asked:
"Who also tried to see if its an edited video?"
Touch One said:
"Kings Protecting QUEEN'S."
Ruthy Blossom said:
"Not me in ur position. I shall live to see my children children. Amen."
Eelwarrior said:
"Mother Land Queen and they already know."
Themodelmoya said:
"I soooooo want to do this."
cent Paul said:
"Can never be me ohh."
williampierce735 said:
"Wow beautiful, the lions are nice too."
ronaldhall380 said:
"Wow she's beautiful but she wouldn't never have to worry about me seeing her im dam good."
Another lady walked lions
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @beverlyadaeze, shared a video showing the moment she walked two lions in a park in South Africa.
Making a video about it, the lady narrated how she was surprised when they opened a gate and the lions came out and walked freely.
Before walking the wild animals, she added that the park guides gave her and her friends some sticks as a form of safety.
Source: Legit.ng