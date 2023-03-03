A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK after her NYSC programme joined the TikTok trend of those who sought better opportunities abroad

Combining photos of herself in her khaki uniform and some snaps in the UK, the lady's video stirred reactions online

Many social media users were surprised that they have been seeing many videos of youths leaving the country

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A young Nigerian lady, @arikeonifoto, who served the country as a corps member under the one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has shared a video of herself relocating abroad.

At the beginning of the lady's clip, she could be seen at her orientation camp in full white. Seconds into the same video, she wore her full khaki uniform and a white hijab.

The lady travelled out after her NYSC. Photo source: @arikeonifoto

Source: TikTok

Lady relocates abroad

Photos showing her at the airport and in a car abroad came up to show she relocated to the UK after her service.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many people who reacted to her post wondered why many have been making videos to document their migration stories.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 6,000 likes.

JAY GOLD said:

"Everybody don japa finished."

princewhite401 said:

"Una won leave this country alone for Our jagaban. I don save the song."

Brownie_Gurrl said:

"I don watch like 30 japa videos in 3 minutes kilode make una dey calm down now."

ojotemitope756 said:

"See leader's of tomorrow leaving their home country."

ABDULRAHIM said:

"Omo I don save the sound ooo."

Fearlezz said:

"Everybody’s traveling on my fyp…..I will also travel out the country very soon."

Jane Ayamba said:

"Omo everybody just dey Japa. Congratulations."

Just_dorcy said:

"Na only me and 2 others remain for Nigeria o."

Corps member entertains people with her dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @_peacejoel_, undergoing her one-year compulsory service danced in her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform.

The lady said she was so shy while dancing for the camera. She added that she nearly missed her step during the performance.

Dressed in a white shirt and khaki trousers, the lady's dance moves drew the attention of her colleagues who were behind her.

Source: Legit.ng