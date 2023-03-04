A young Nigerian man without hands has gone viral online after revealing how he operates his phone

In the inspiring video shared online, the smart young man was spotted operating a phone using his legs

Social media users have reacted massively to the video as many penned down words of encouragement

A young man without hands has inspired people on TikTok with his smartness.

In a video shared via his official account, the young man revealed how he operates his phone despite having no hands.

Man without hands operates phone Photo Credit: @psammy07

Source: TikTok

He used his big toe to operate the phone and even sent WhatsApp messages to friends to the amazement of people.

Reacting to the inspiring clip, many netizens stormed the comments section to pen down words of encouragement to him.

Social media reactions

@user3765634179900 said:

"May God bless you brother."

@deatinywatts stated:

"Who else saw what he was typing? Niggga is in love o. We love to see it."

@queenteejay5 reacted:

"Thank God for the gifts of life I wish u nothing but more strength."

@balogun2345 reacted:

"I tried it and I don’t feel comfortable, Now I know how you feel for someone to be armless."

@sheikhagizny added:

"Alhamdulillah for the gift of life more strength bro with joyful."

Watch the video below:

Man without hands posts on TikTok with his lips

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Gabe Adams-Wheatley, a physically challenged man has dazzled netizens with the incredible manner in which he used his lips.

He did the lips showcase via his verified TikTok account in response to people who thought he could not respond to comments on the social media platform due to his limbless state. In a video that has amassed over 40 million views, Gabe placed his phone vertically on what appeared to be a table.

Using his upper lips with remarkable quickness, Gabe opened the app and made a comment without being aided. Responding to a comment beneath the video, he shared the state of his phone's screen after he used his lip to operate it.

