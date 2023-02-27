A heartwarming video of a group of young children showing off their talents has gone viral on social media

The flexible children were able to do a 7-man pyramid after standing on each other and staying balanced

The four boys and three girls group certainly showed their strength as they pulled off the human contraption

Children have been known to possess various talents and abilities and are always encouraged to showcase those talents and grow them.

The youngsters in this video pulled off a very hard and complicated but balanced human pyramid.

Flexible children Photo Credit: @nation_infinity_africa

Source: TikTok

The talent group consisted of 4 boys who acted as the hinges to hold the pyramid and three girls who acted as the connecting bolt and balance scales.

The girls were decorated with empty plastic bottles around their necks and waist. The girls who acted as scales were seen running their legs in mid-air while their hands were held by both boys on either side.

One girl in the middle was being held by her two hands while her feet were resting on the two boys below and she balanced in the middle.

It certainly took a lot of practice to pull it off successfully. They should be proud.

Social media reactions

@omashamzy1 wrote:

"I love this."

@cysplash2 commented:

"WOW."

@amazinggrace454 said:

"Nature is very good."

@user5306267414162 commented:

"Wonderful."

@osaremwindajennif1 commented:

"Wow it's amazing."

@normanancy9 wrote:

"This is called Talent."

@user69188172680723 commented:

"Wonderful."

@joygiver735 wrote:

"Waawooo WOW."

@harrybeauty.c wrote:

"Wow."

@normanancy9 wrote:

"My lovely kid's I love you guys."

@user6018080090301 commented:

"Amazing."

@mazkid3 commented:

"Well done God bless you."

@iname192 commented:

"Ha you can't do this with my child ooh."

@medexrousey2 wrote:

"De bby girl in de middle will not remain with de goat."

Watch the video below:

