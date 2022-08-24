A talented Nigerian youth identified as Honesty Godwin has built an electric wheelchair that can be folded

Honesty said he made the wheelchair using locally-sourced materials and did it from the scratch

In a video that has stunned netizens, Honesty folded and unfolded the wheelchair as he demonstrated its use

Honesty Godwin, a young Nigerian man, has been hailed on social media for building a foldable electric wheelchair.

Honesty had taken to LinkedIn to show off his creation which he said was made with materials sourced locally.

Honesty built it from scratch. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Honesty Godwin

The young innovator said he learnt many things afresh while building the wheelchair and revealed he did it from scratch.

Honesty demonstrates the wheelchair's use

In the clip he attached, Honesty was filmed test-running the wheelchair himself. He unfolded it by dragging the backrest upward. He then locked it in place by pushing two knobs at the median.

"After unfolding it, I sat on the sit and used the joystick placed at the handle to control the movements. And every move from the joystick was immediately followed by a seamless move on the wheelchair," he explained.

Netizens react to Honesty's creation

Adefolaju Adetona said:

"This is great Honesty Godwin . God will grant you all your need to build a multi-billion dollars company to produce this and many more products."

Sunday Oluseyi Falaye said:

"Awesome.

"Hope you've filed the patent & trademark for the innovation. That should be done asap if you haven't done so.

"Best wishes."

Hussain Adegbite said:

"This is amazing.

"Keep up the good work sir.

"But you know sir , you could solve a lot of people's problems with this technology. This will be highly demanded by people if they find it to be cheaper than the company manufactured ones.

"You shouldn't rest on this, find a way to get investors and you'll be surprised at how many People this technology would help, especially in a country like ours."

Waliu Olanrewaju said:

"Thanks for this height of selflessness to bring relief to those in needs.

"Honesty Godwin With adequate perusal of engineering principles, we can solve many lingering challenges and bring comfort to those in need.

"The sky is just the beginning."

Three UNIPORT graduates build solar-powered wheelchair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that three graduates of UNIPORT had built a solar-powered voice-controlled wheelchair.

The talented University of Port Harcourt graduates who are the brains behind the innovation have been identified as Ugochukwu Stanley, Stella Onyinyechukwu and Collins Oyomare.

One of them, Ugochukwu Stanley who shared on Facebook a video showing the use of the device stated that all the materials used in the creation of it were sourced locally except for the voice recognition module which was ordered overseas via Ali Express.

