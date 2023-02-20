A young girl who is blessed with a fantastic voice has impressed netizens with her performance

Her powerful presentation of Lift Me Up by Rihanna was captured in a video that has gone viral and got a whopping 381.3k views

TikTok users have fallen in love with the girl's voice which many of them have described as nothing but angelic

A girl with a fantastic voice picked up a mic and rendered Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' and the moment was captured in a video.

The video was later posted on TikTok by @aikobett and it instantly went viral and received over 381.3k views.

The girl rendered 'Lift Me Up' by Rihanna sweetly. Photo credit: TikTok/@aikobett.

In the short clip, there was a man who sat on a keyboard and played for the girl to sing. The man watched with admiration as she sang with her melodious voice.

Girl goes viral after singing 'Lift Me Up' by Rihanna

She held the microphone in a very confident way as she dished out the lyrics to the song.

Music lovers who have come across the girl's powerful rendering of the song have described her in flowering terms.

Many of her fans have agreed that she has a future in the music industry.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Bendalie said:

"Nobody's gonna talk about her beauty."

@ousesi commented:

"Amazing voice thanks."

@Twaie said:

"Goosebumps all over my body. This must go viral!!"

@Cynthia's said:

"You have a gorgeous voice and you will make it in life. Never give up! You are one chosen girl who will shine to the world in Jesus name."

@NaBayo80 commented:

"She's so cute and her voice's giving."

@MrsD1 said:

"Beautiful girl. The voice over moon. All the light to you."

