A white lady finally achieved her aim of moving to Nigeria and celebrated the feat on social media

The American woman who landed in Ethiopia en route to Enugu said she avoided Lagos state deliberately

The lady in an interracial marriage shared a video capturing her last moments in America before the flight

An American woman has taken to social media to celebrate finally moving to Nigeria.

The excited woman married to a man from Enugu state said she moved to her husband's state and expressed joy at the prospect of being an American living abroad.

She left America for Nigeria. Photo Credit: @americanher_nigerianhim

Source: TikTok

She shared a TikTok clip showing her last moment with her sister in America and how she took a flight from the US to Ethiopia and then to Enugu state.

The Oyinbo lady stated that she deliberately avoided Lagos as she wasn't down for the challenges associated with the state. Her TikTok post was captioned:

"I finally made the move to Nigeria on Christmas Day. This #naijawife is home in the East. Direct flight with #ethiopianairlines from US to Ethiopia to Enugu, Nigeria. No Lagos stop!! Avoid Lagos and the rubbish…come direct to #enugu..im officially an American living abroad."

When a netizen asked if her move to Nigeria was a permanent one, she replied:

"My husband is a Nigerian in every way. Soon he will contest for governor. We can always go back and forth but Nigeria is and will be home for us."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Sarah Uche said:

"Congratulations hubby's family's in enugu state but he prefers city life so we moved to lekki but always visit."

foxyl88 said:

"I’m jealous and happy gif you!! Enjoy and safe travels."

Karyn Ponder said:

"Congratulations, how was Ethiopian airlines I desperately don't want to go through Lagos no more? I'm in enugu too!"

Anna Moreorless said:

"I'm hoping to move but not feeling Lagos n the madness. so baby n i will be searching. will see."

Lisa said:

"Yes I can’t stand Lagos airport going another route next time but congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng