A teacher and her students made many people laugh online after she made a video showing them dancing together

The lady has a very small stature, leaving many people to wonder who the teacher is in the clip

In her responses to comments, the lady was playfully sad about people who found her stature so hilarious

A young Nigerian female teacher in a public school shared a short video of herself dancing with her students.

With a small stature, she looks almost the same as the students. People said that they thought she was a student in mufti.

Many found the teacher's small stature so funny. Photo source: @ajemidhe

Teacher with small stature

In the short clip, the lady with a low haircut danced before some of her male students came into view and showed off their moves.

Many people in her comment section could not stop talking about her petite stature. The teacher gave them witty responses.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 70 comments with more than 2,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Oyindamola said:

"I thought u were a student in mufti... Sorry."

DeeOne said:

"Don’t tell me you are the first person."

She replied:

"I’m telling you that’s me, can you believe it."

heritage asked:

"Where is teacher abeg?"

westconfections said:

"I was still waiting for the teacher."

She replied:

"Emotional damage."

oyinkansolaarike72 asked:

"Please ma are you the first person to dance."

Superbee said:

"Your own better.. If na me they fit knock me."

The teacher responded:

"God will lift us all up ijn before they will knock me too."

Teacher shows off curves in tight gown

