A young Nigerian man, Orlando, got his mum worried when he showed her the new power bike that he bought for himself

The mother became unhappy that he went against her instruction not to get it because of safety concerns

Many Nigerians who reacted to Orlando's video said the mother's reaction was typical and he should have listened to her

A young Nigerian man, Orlando, has captured how his mother reacted to his new power bike in a short video.

At the beginning of the clip, the man stated that his mother hated bikes, so he had already anticipated her response.

People said that the woman reacted as an average Nigerian mother would. Photo source: @ditweni

Mother sad after seeing son's power bike

Orlando also filmed how his journey to his family house went and the craziness of Lagos state traffic. When he got to the house, he revved the engine of the power bike to get his mother's attention. She somehow knew he was the one.

On getting out and seeing he eventually bought a bike after all her warnings, the mother voiced her concerns about safety. She stated that her mind would not rest knowing he now owns one. In her words:

"Orlando is going to make me very unhappy. After begging you not to buy this thing... You don't know what this means now. My mind would always be hanging more..."

Watch the video below:

Netizens tell young man to listen to mum

Netizens tell young man to listen to mum

Sami said:

"Listen to your mother bro."

ALphA BrAvO said:

"This is my mum."

Oma Nali said:

"You’re making her mind hang o."

Arike_fitgurl said:

"Mothers are sweet. She said my mind was hanging before and now it would hang more."

Tina Yadinma said:

"Me too, my heart is hanging too."

Bufaboss said:

"Momsi will always be like how many did I have."

