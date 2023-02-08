A mother of three has stirred massive reactions online after sharing a cute throwback photo of her baby bump

In the adorable photo, her huge baby bump was spotted and netizens prayed for such a blessing

At the end of the video, she showed off the lovely faces of her three babies who stole her heart

A Nigerian mother has melted hearts online after showing off her adorable triplet babies.

In the video, the proud mother disclosed that she gave birth to triplets and people wished for such a blessing.

Mum of triplets shares throwback photo Photo Credit: @its_mide

Source: TikTok

She went ahead to share a throwback photo of herself when she was pregnant with the babies.

Some mothers who spotted her baby bump noted that they wouldn't expect anything less than three babies with how huge her stomach looked.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media reactions

@dukehii stated:

"With that tummy, I never expected less than 3. Congrats mummy."

@vanny544 wrote:

"I know say na 3 or 4 babies dey that big belle."

@beckydiva3 said:

"Wow congratulations."

@cynthiamorgan22 commented:

"Wow Congrats. I tap into your blessings."

@iffyrose0 wrote:

"Big congratulations. The Lord bless and keep the new born babies."

@asagovernor said:

"Omg congratulations darling. I tap from your beautiful bundles of joy."

@cuteelymsee65 said:

"Wwtf I was saying meji meji and I saw three congratulations."

@mmg_hub01 added:

"Congratulations I wasn't expecting anything less than 3 babies with that stomach. God bless and keep them."

Watch the video below:

Mum of twins shares throwback of baby bump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a new mother has stirred massive reactions online after sharing a video of her baby bump.

The young mother who birthed twin babies with her husband, revealed how her baby bump looked like when she was pregnant. In a series of videos, the woman flaunted her protruding belly and netizens were quick to point out that her face looked fatter.

Some others claimed twin pregnancy comes with a swollen nose. At the end part of the clip, she showed off her twin babies and social media users gushed over their beauty.

Source: Legit.ng