A corps member has gone viral on social media after showing off his dance moves at orientation camp

In a trending video, the corps member stood in the presence of everyone to showcase his funny skills

Many social media users who came across the clip found it hilarious and they questioned his state of mind

A video of a corps member dancing it out at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has stirred reactions online.

In the video, the bold corps member stood at the parade ground and exhibited his funny dance skills.

His display surprised eyewitnesses who stared at him as they watched him move around the place in style.

Some social media users who came across the clip found his dance steps rather awkward and they asked if he was alright.

Social media reactions

@omalichabby1 said:

"No be dis planet dis boy from come I swear make una interview am una go see am."

@ifeakajay stated:

"There’s always that one person in every camp."

@layomi12344 commented:

"If they Don dey too long, dey no dey no how to dance."

@tanikes stated:

"Na Holy Ghost dy control dis one. He be like he wan faint."

@okugbereoghale stated:

"I am sorry for not been here since, I went to CBN to help them mix paint for the new naira notes."

@petitefisayomi said:

"He broke the scale, for real."

@pretty_feekah asked:

"Is there something wrong with him?"

