A hilarious video on TikTok shows a little girl combing and making fun of her dad who has a bald head

In the trending clip the little girl sarcastically told her mother that her father's hair was really pretty

Her father immediately turned to look at her as she burst into laughter alongside her mother who filmed the moment

A little girl has gone viral on social media after she was spotted brushing her father's bald head.

In the viral clip, the funny girl sarcastically told her mother that her dad's hair looked really pretty and her mum jokingly agreed with her.

The little girl repeated her statement just to make sure she gets the attention of her father who seemed too busy with what he was doing.

She burst into laughter when her dad turned to look at her in shock. Her mother also joined while filming the moment.

Social media reactions

@monami_x3:

"That's the cutest devilish giggle."

@enn.oh.em said:

"Brushing his thoughts."

@mzhavokifyernasty wrote:

"That daddy can look forward to sick burns from his baby girl the rest of his life."

@leet2724gmail.com added:

"They said it b ur own kids, big shade not the little."

@fatgerzoza commented:

"As a hair-deficient male, I know that bullying from the mini-humans."

@hemmpat reacted:

"She did him dirty."

@layinthefire replied:

"This is the video I needed to push me over the edge into having a baby."

@sarahmielkecoaching said:

"Little jokester already."

@ayorichard_official added:

"She knows what she's doing."

@shanig_ wrote:

"She almost got that statement out without laughing."

@babycool commented:

"She's so funny, mean, and cute at the same time."

Watch the video below:

Little girl practices hairdressing skills on bald father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl recently stunned many after showing off her amazing hairdressing skills. In a video which surfaced on the internet, the adorable girl was spotted weaving her father's bald father.

She ignored the fact that there was no hair on his head and acted like she was making something visible. Her sweet father, however, left his head for her to practice while smiling as she ran her fingers through his bald head.

Mcalmajiri added: "God when my children go come? Shey na my turn to bcome uncle no more 10 naira biskeet. The hands of this Little humans feels like therapy. I'm sure the man felt like sleeping."

