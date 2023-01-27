A video of some nursery school children who went on an excursion to a bank has stirred massive reactions online

In the viral video, the children were educated on bank procedures and were later taken to the ATM stand

Sharing the video, a young man claimed that the kids paid the sum of N25,000 for the excursion

A Nigerian man, Adewale, has revealed how he saw his baby sister at the bank after his parents reportedly paid the sum of N25k for an excursion.

While sharing the video on TikTok, Adewale said he was surprised that after paying such an amount of money, the school only took the children to a bank.

Man says sister paid N25k for excursion Photo Credit: @lathino_rules/TikTok

Source: UGC

He stated that he was waiting for his sister to gist their parents about the excursion after they return home at night.

In the short clip, the nursery school children were spotted at the bank with their teachers who were educating them about bank procedures.

Sharing the video, Adewale said:

"Saw my baby sis who collected N25k for excursion at bank. Still waiting for her to gist my parents at night. They are refusing to exit the bank."

Social media reactions

@Yolanda said:

"Wetin children wan learn from bank."

@Moromolaoluwa.pelumi wrote:

"They took my cousins to dominos pizza to learn how to make pizza."

@Hadeniran Holuwafera:

"Omo, they suppose to take the principal to court."

@Omalicha commented:

"Is there hairstyles for me remember when we used to plait school hairstyle every 2 weeks cute little creatures."

@yummy_mummy66 reacted:

"This is why I never pay for excursions."

@HANNAH replied:

"Dey just wan use scope collect 25k from their parent."

@lee_leeanne reacted:

"People are now using their profession to steal, who dey sell this idea for una, the soap dey work well well."

@RUTOG COUTURE said:

"Aswear if my pikin Dey there, to God una go return my money nothing wey anybody go tell me."

@Sarima added:

"Na only forward ever hairstyle them they accept for the school?"

